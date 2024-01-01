rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652830
Mennonite Quilt during 19th century textile in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Mennonite Quilt during 19th century textile in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7652830

View License

Mennonite Quilt during 19th century textile in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More