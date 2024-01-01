rawpixel
Midsummer Night's Dream (1858) painting in high resolution by Samuel Cousins. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of…
Midsummer Night's Dream (1858) painting in high resolution by Samuel Cousins. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7652831

View License

