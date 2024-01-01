rawpixel
Spotbilled Pelican (ca. 1780–1782) painting in high resolution by Ram Das. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7652839

View License

