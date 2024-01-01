rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652843
young woman wearing a grey kimono and blue and white striped head scarf, cutting up daikon radishes. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7652843

View License

Editorial use only

