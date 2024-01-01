https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652848Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDouble Irish Chain variation quilt (ca. 1940–1960) textile in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7652848View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1116 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3256 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6900 x 7418 px | 300 dpiTIFF 6900 x 7418 px | 300 dpi | 146.46 MBFree DownloadDouble Irish Chain variation quilt (ca. 1940–1960) textile in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More