rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652854
Sarcophagus head during 13th&ndash;11th century BCE sculpture in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Sarcophagus head during 13th–11th century BCE sculpture in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7652854

View License

Sarcophagus head during 13th–11th century BCE sculpture in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More