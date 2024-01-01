rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652855
Prajnaparamita during late 12th&ndash;early 13th century sculpture in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Prajnaparamita during late 12th–early 13th century sculpture in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7652855

View License

Prajnaparamita during late 12th–early 13th century sculpture in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More