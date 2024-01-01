https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652860Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSkirt during 20th century textiles in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7652860View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1057 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3083 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3731 x 3287 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3731 x 3287 px | 300 dpi | 35.11 MBFree DownloadSkirt during 20th century textiles in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More