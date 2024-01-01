rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652865
Thangka of Vajrakila and Diptachakra during late 19th century painting in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Thangka of Vajrakila and Diptachakra during late 19th century painting in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7652865

View License

Thangka of Vajrakila and Diptachakra during late 19th century painting in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More