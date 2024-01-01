https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652868Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextStudies of Five Flowers (Tab: No. 13) during 18th century painting in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7652868View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 942 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2747 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 4370 x 3430 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4370 x 3430 px | 300 dpi | 42.91 MBFree DownloadStudies of Five Flowers (Tab: No. 13) during 18th century painting in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More