rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652870
Buddhist Ritual Card (Tsakali) (1200&ndash;1300) painting in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Buddhist Ritual Card (Tsakali) (1200–1300) painting in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7652870

View License

Buddhist Ritual Card (Tsakali) (1200–1300) painting in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More