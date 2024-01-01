rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Meisen kimono, first half 20th century clothing in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.…
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7652874

View License

