Chōken with Pattern of Drifting Mist during 19th century clothing in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis…
Chōken with Pattern of Drifting Mist during 19th century clothing in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
