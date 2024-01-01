https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652959Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMulti-color blanket of Nanbu split weave made in Aomori Prefecture during early 20th century textiles in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7652959View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1167 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2575 x 2505 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2575 x 2505 px | 300 dpi | 18.48 MBFree DownloadMulti-color blanket of Nanbu split weave made in Aomori Prefecture during early 20th century textiles in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More