rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652959
Multi-color blanket of Nanbu split weave made in Aomori Prefecture during early 20th century textiles in high resolution.…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Multi-color blanket of Nanbu split weave made in Aomori Prefecture during early 20th century textiles in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7652959

View License

Multi-color blanket of Nanbu split weave made in Aomori Prefecture during early 20th century textiles in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More