https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7653035Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThree Temple Banners during 19th century painting in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7653035View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 777 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2267 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 9023 x 5844 px | 300 dpiTIFF 9023 x 5844 px | 300 dpi | 150.89 MBFree DownloadThree Temple Banners during 19th century painting in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More