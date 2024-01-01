https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7653036Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFestival with temple cart during 19th century painting in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7653036View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 826 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2408 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5400 x 3715 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5400 x 3715 px | 300 dpi | 57.42 MBFree DownloadFestival with temple cart during 19th century painting in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More