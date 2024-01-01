rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7653037
seated woman at L holding a baby on her lap; old man with head bent at R; fireplace at center; from a portfolio with essays…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

seated woman at L holding a baby on her lap; old man with head bent at R; fireplace at center; from a portfolio with essays on the photographer. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7653037

View License

seated woman at L holding a baby on her lap; old man with head bent at R; fireplace at center; from a portfolio with essays on the photographer. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More