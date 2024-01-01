https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7653038Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSarasvati during 19th century painting in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7653038View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 799 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2332 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5991 x 8993 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5991 x 8993 px | 300 dpi | 154.17 MBFree DownloadSarasvati during 19th century painting in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More