https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7653040
Vishnu as Vamana defeating King Mahabali during 19th century painting in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis…
Vishnu as Vamana defeating King Mahabali during 19th century painting in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7653040

View License

