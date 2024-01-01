https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7653052Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextView of the city of Windsor (Berkshire) from the river Thames. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7653052View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 701 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2044 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 4714 x 2753 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadView of the city of Windsor (Berkshire) from the river Thames. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More