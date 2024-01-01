Crest (Watercolor) name of Beckett. The shield contains three shocks of grain, two in the upper and one in the lower half, separated by a triangle band of azure, and is surmounted by a closed, side-faced helmet in blue and gold, which is in turn surmounted by a shock of grain. The helmet flanked towards the top by two red plumes and towards the bottom by two green eagles. Shield formed by sheaves of brown leaves entwined with flowers, and on the scroll are the words Name of Beckett.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
View public domain image source here