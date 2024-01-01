rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7653110
Hand-painted marine life in the Art Nouveau stlye green fish, purple rim. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Hand-painted marine life in the Art Nouveau stlye green fish, purple rim. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7653110

View License

Hand-painted marine life in the Art Nouveau stlye green fish, purple rim. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More