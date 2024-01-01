https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7653148Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFlower Studies with Cornucopia Still Life (Tab: No. 11). Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7653148View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 928 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2706 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4227 x 3268 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadFlower Studies with Cornucopia Still Life (Tab: No. 11). Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More