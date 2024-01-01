https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7653172Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextRed Mesa textile (ca. 1920) textile in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7653172View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 772 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2251 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 9393 x 6040 px | 300 dpiTIFF 9393 x 6040 px | 300 dpi | 162.34 MBFree DownloadRed Mesa textile (ca. 1920) textile in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More