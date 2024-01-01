rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7653179
Daoist priest's robe (jiangyi) (1662–1722) clothing in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Daoist priest’s robe (jiangyi) (1662–1722) clothing in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
7653179

