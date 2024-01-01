rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7653189
Bani Thani Bathing at Pholl Sagar Palace. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Bani Thani Bathing at Pholl Sagar Palace. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7653189

View License

Bani Thani Bathing at Pholl Sagar Palace. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More