https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7653193
applique and embroidery of yellow birds, with red and yellow fruits with green leaves; one block has blue fruits; black ground; floral backing. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7653193

View License

