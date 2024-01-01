Text from Sura 37 and Title and Text from Sura 38. Four vertical paper pages with 12 lines of Neskhi writing to the regular page. Consonants, diacritical marks, vowels, reading marks in black, only the words 'Glory be to the Lord' or just 'Glory', 'God' in gold. The page (with decorative chapter heading) starts with the Sura 37 verse 177 and ends at verse 6 of Sura 38. The chapter heading says 'Sura Sad(which is a letter of the alphabet, and the character with which the actual sura starts) eighty-six verses of Mekkan origin'. The first of the predeeding page starts wit Sura 37, verse 99 and the text is continuous. On the second page a decorarive marginal disc indicates the begining of a section for the daily reading portion. The decorative frontispiece and four leaves with chapter headings are in the Freer Gallery of Art (30.55-59).. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
View public domain image source here