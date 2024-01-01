rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7653226
large standing figure with numerous colorful arms, legs and faces, and a bushy brown beard from which small faces emerge;…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

large standing figure with numerous colorful arms, legs and faces, and a bushy brown beard from which small faces emerge; large figure wears a pink skirt; small standing female figure at left wearing red skirt and lavender blouse; standing man at right wearing purple dress with red belt, carrying a red bowl with a red quiver and a sword, and wearing a crown; two smaller kneeling figures on either side of large figure's legs, wearing lavender and red; blue ground; received in gold frame. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7653226

View License

large standing figure with numerous colorful arms, legs and faces, and a bushy brown beard from which small faces emerge; large figure wears a pink skirt; small standing female figure at left wearing red skirt and lavender blouse; standing man at right wearing purple dress with red belt, carrying a red bowl with a red quiver and a sword, and wearing a crown; two smaller kneeling figures on either side of large figure's legs, wearing lavender and red; blue ground; received in gold frame. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More