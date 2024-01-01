large standing figure with numerous colorful arms, legs and faces, and a bushy brown beard from which small faces emerge; large figure wears a pink skirt; small standing female figure at left wearing red skirt and lavender blouse; standing man at right wearing purple dress with red belt, carrying a red bowl with a red quiver and a sword, and wearing a crown; two smaller kneeling figures on either side of large figure's legs, wearing lavender and red; blue ground; received in gold frame. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
View public domain image source here