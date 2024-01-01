rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7653269
brown patina; relief head of a woman with feathery hair and pierced ears; unfinished on back; masking tape with "5" on back.…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

brown patina; relief head of a woman with feathery hair and pierced ears; unfinished on back; masking tape with "5" on back. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7653269

View License

brown patina; relief head of a woman with feathery hair and pierced ears; unfinished on back; masking tape with "5" on back. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More