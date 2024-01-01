https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7653274Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextTemple of Vishnu, Trichinopoly, India. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7653274View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 990 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2888 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6309 x 5205 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadTemple of Vishnu, Trichinopoly, India. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More