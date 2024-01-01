Historical. Charles I, King of England. A helmeted Britannia, wearing violet drapery, holds steady the golden crown which England and Scotland, in red and yellow draperies, suspend above the head of the Infant Charles I. Two putti above support an escutcheon with the arms of the United Kingdom lightly indicated, and a putto below holds a torch to a heap of armor, spears, and dull red banners which the union makes no longer necessary.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
View public domain image source here