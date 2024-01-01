rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7653288
Distant View of the Domes, Yosemite Valley, California. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Distant View of the Domes, Yosemite Valley, California. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7653288

View License

Distant View of the Domes, Yosemite Valley, California. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More