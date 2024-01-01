https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7653294Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Texttwo girls with babies strapped to their backs, standing in front of a wall made of large rocks. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7653294View LicenseEditorial use only JPEGSmall JPEG 932 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2720 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3343 x 4302 px | 300 dpiFree Downloadtwo girls with babies strapped to their backs, standing in front of a wall made of large rocks. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More