https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7653336Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMother and child seated in field with tree in background and water in foreground. The mother holds an apple in her hand. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7653336View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 950 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2770 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6714 x 5314 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadMother and child seated in field with tree in background and water in foreground. The mother holds an apple in her hand. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More