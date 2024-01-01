life-size carved statue of a bearded votary; In the archaic Cypriote style. The features show the mixed oriental style transformed by Hellenic influence; His head bears a wreath of leaves and berries permitting rows of small curls to frame his forehead. The beard is rendered in four stiff rows of curls. The skin tight tunic has no pleats, and the cloak which falls from the left shoulder is thrown over the left arm. Beard slightly defective. strong frontality and Greek 'archaic' smile. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
