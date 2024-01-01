rawpixel
70.17ter the old frame for this piece is on P65B MS; Italian wood tabernacle cassetta frame, ca. 1600 (reframed 1992), H.46…
70.17ter the old frame for this piece is on P65B MS; Italian wood tabernacle cassetta frame, ca. 1600 (reframed 1992), H.46-1/4 x W.44 in.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

