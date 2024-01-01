potbellied, elephant headed figure with four arms; wearing traditional arm bands, bracelets, ankle ornaments and necklace; trousers of patterned material, crown with crescent moon and skull, and snake worn diagonally from L shoulder; hair piled high with hair in rope strands forming circular patterns in crown; sitting with both legs placed symmetrically beneath body with soles of feet facing each other directly with a gap between them; figure holds: broken tusk in LR hand, rosary in UR hand, battle axe in UL hand, and sweet meats in LL hand; figure sits on a double pedestal above a plain square base; disc halo behind head. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
View public domain image source here