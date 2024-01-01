rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7653485
watercolor sketch for a table lamp with leafy base and floral shade, which appears open at top with individual floral light sockets. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7653485

View License

