https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7653511Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextNoah's Ark (Argo Navis or Ship of the Argonauts) from Coelum Stellatum Christianum (Christian Starry Heavens). Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7653511View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 874 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2549 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6677 x 4862 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadNoah's Ark (Argo Navis or Ship of the Argonauts) from Coelum Stellatum Christianum (Christian Starry Heavens). Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More