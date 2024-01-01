rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7653514
Saint Stephen (Cepheus), Constellation IV from "Coelum Stellatum Christianum," 1627. Original from the Minneapolis Institute…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Saint Stephen (Cepheus), Constellation IV from "Coelum Stellatum Christianum," 1627. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7653514

View License

Saint Stephen (Cepheus), Constellation IV from "Coelum Stellatum Christianum," 1627. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More