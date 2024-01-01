https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7653524Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Textindigo fabric; cross-stitched in seven concentric bands around center square; color include blue, purple, brown and green. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7653524View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 921 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2686 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3036 x 3956 px | 300 dpiFree Downloadindigo fabric; cross-stitched in seven concentric bands around center square; color include blue, purple, brown and green. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More