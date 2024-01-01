rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7653528
black shiny synthetic satin covered on front and sides with stitched multicolored embroidery. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

ID : 
7653528

