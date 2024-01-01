rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7653535
New Map of the World, from Hendrik Hondius and Jan Jansson's "Atlas Novus," Amsterdam. Original from the Minneapolis…
View public domain image source here

7653535

