rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7653667
crucified Christ figure wearing crown of thorns, with head tilted slightly to PR and arms outstretched; medium brown.…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

crucified Christ figure wearing crown of thorns, with head tilted slightly to PR and arms outstretched; medium brown. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7653667

View License

crucified Christ figure wearing crown of thorns, with head tilted slightly to PR and arms outstretched; medium brown. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More