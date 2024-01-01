https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7653676Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Textsurface well preserved with the exception of the nose and chin. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7653676View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 794 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1271 x 1920 px | 300 dpiFree Downloadsurface well preserved with the exception of the nose and chin. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More