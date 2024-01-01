https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7653696Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPlate, ceramic-porcelain, decorated with yellow bird in center, narrow blue band around edge; previously catalogued as one of a pair. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7653696View LicenseJPEGSocial Media JPEG 1080 x 1071 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1071 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1071 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 2975 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadPlate, ceramic-porcelain, decorated with yellow bird in center, narrow blue band around edge; previously catalogued as one of a pair. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More