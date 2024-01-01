rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7653727
dark burgundy velvet border; square blocks each pieced with irregular fabric scraps sewn together with embroidery floss in various stitch types and colors; various fabrics including embroidered and appliqued parasols, fans, teapot, flowers, top hat, butterfly, large blue leaf; at least four fragments of printed ribbons from various events including Grand Masonic Reunion, 1876, and Wisconsin Pharmaceutical Association, 1862; backing of burgundy fabric with inherent pleating. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7653727

View License

