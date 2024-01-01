Buddha, bronze figure of, Marching. The figure, in marching position, is stiffle erect, the left foot forward; the left arm is bent at the elbow, the hand raised, palm outward; the right arm, braceleted at the elbow, is down. The ears are weighted, without earrings, and the hair, composed of small, spiky curls, is surmounted by a flame. Some of his features, which display the supernatural anatomy of Buddha, include projecting heels, long fingers, smooth skin the color of gold and elongated arms. The figure wears a straight, girdled robe,leaving the right shoulder bare. Traces of gilding remain on back of robe, under left arm, on hair and in ears.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
