https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7653778Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAdamboe, from Hortus Indicus Malebaricus (Vol. 4) by Hendrik Adriaan van Rheede tot Drakenstein. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7653778View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 972 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2834 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 8970 x 7262 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadAdamboe, from Hortus Indicus Malebaricus (Vol. 4) by Hendrik Adriaan van Rheede tot Drakenstein. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More